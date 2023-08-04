Juan Martinez Zuniga, known to friends and family as Juan Martinez, passed away on August 3, 2023, in Magnolia.
Born on October 22, 1966 in Mexico City, Mexico, he was a man of deep faith, love, and wisdom, touching the lives of many throughout his 56 years.
Juan was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lucia Martinez; and brother-in-law, Bartolo Abarca.
He leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory. Surviving family members include his son, Juan Pablo Martinez of Mexico; his devoted wife, Paula Garcia Diaz of Mexico; his sister, Teresa Martinez, and her husband Bartolo Abarca of Magnolia; brothers, Jesus, Mario, David, Miguel, Antonio, and Sergio Martinez Zuniga, all residing in Mexico. Juan also leaves behind his loving nieces, Ana, Cesar, and Mayeli Abarca of Magnolia, and Sarah Rodriguez and her husband Ramon of El Dorado, as well as his great-niece, Jaseniea Rodriguez.
Juan dedicated 20 years of his life to Hixson Lumber Company. Juan was a man of steadfast devotion, both to his family and his faith. As a devout Catholic, he lived his life in accordance with his beliefs, influencing those around him with his unwavering faith.
His family remembers him as a loving brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. His spirit, his laughter, and his love will forever be missed and cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know him. He was a beacon of wisdom, a pillar of strength, and a source of endless love and kindness. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he left behind.
His son fondly recalls his father’s words of wisdom, “A unique father who, along with his mother, taught him to grow and to know whoever loves you and respects you, shows it. That family is the most important treasure in this world and that you should always grow in humility. To always be a person of integrity, but above all, you taught me to live.”
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 6 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Michael Johns officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Walter Mendoza, Ruben Rodriguez, Isaias Baes, Emanuel Vazquez, Ramon Rodriguez, Ismael Ponce, and Orlando Arismendi.
Memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2114 N. Jackson, Magnolia, AR 71753.