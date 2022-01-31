On March 13, 1934 a beautiful girl was born to Lonnie Jackson Sr. and Mary Jackson in McNeil. Willie Mae joined St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church at age 13, where she remained a member until her death. Willie Mae attended Early View and McNeil Schools. Willie was employed in housekeeping at Magnolia Hospital for over 20 years. She was also awarded 6 years of outstanding service as a nursing assistant for Southwest Council Home Health Agency.
Willie Mae married Velton Doss. They had one son, Michael Todd Doss. She later married Larry C. “Slim” Green. Willie Mae was preceded in death by Velton Doss, L.C. Green, and Michael Doss; parents, Mary and Lonnie Jackson Sr.; one sister, Ever Jean Hughey; and two brothers, Travis and Thurman Jackson.
On January 24, 2022, Willie Mae Doss-Green was visited by an Angel of Eternity and departed this life.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters, Eva House of Dallas, TX, and Velma Brent of Phoenix, AZ; one brother, Lonnie Jackson Jr. of Magnolia; and one sister-in-law, Valestene Jackson of Magnolia. She helped raise one nephew, Ronald (Angela) Bynum; two stepdaughters, Doris Green and Arnette (Robert) Jefferson of Stephens; one nephew/caregiver, Keith (Sonja) Jackson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at St. Matthew Cemetery in McNeil under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.