Peter T. Pyle, 57, of Hope, formerly of Magnolia, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Heather Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hope.
Peter was born on August 8, 1965.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Peter C. Pyle (Bethlehem community) and Joyce Nell (Flow) Pyle of Magnolia.
Peter’s siblings are Barbara Pyle, Carolyn Pyle and William Carey Pyle; aunt, Mary Sally Simmons of Texas; uncles, Ed Pyle of Texas, Dalton Pyle of Texas, and J.D. Pyle of Smackover.
Peter was well thought of and liked by many in Magnolia and Columbia County communities.
Services are pending with Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.