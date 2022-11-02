Cathy Joann (Eads) Miller, 60, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at The Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Magnolia.
Cathy was born on June 1, 1962 in Fresno, CA to the late Vernal Dale and Violet May (Maddox) Eads.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buddy John Miller; brother Harry Eads; and sisters, Gale Eads, Sharon Eads and Jeannie Scharer.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Miller of Magnolia; siblings, David (Sherry) Eads of Beebe, Linda (Steve) Ferrell of Stephens, Shirley (Tom) Jones of Sparkman, Tommy Eads of Kinder, LA, Marjorie Steel and Joyce Miles of Salt Lake City, UT, and Jerry Scharer of Monticello; and a host of extended family and friends.
Interment of ashes will be in the Magnolia City Cemetery in Magnolia. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.