Kathryn Marie King-Martin was born to Katherline King and Hurtis Wincher in Waldo on April 12, 1960.
On Sunday, June 27, 2021, she transitioned to her heavenly home for eternal rest.
She was a member of the New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Waldo, where she served as caretaker of the fellowship hall. Kathy was a graduate of the 1979 class at Waldo High School. Throughout her life, Kathy worked hard as a faithful employee at Pittman Nursery for 28 years.
She was known for her beautiful smile, willingness to serve, and her skills in the kitchen. She enjoyed fishing, hosting large family gatherings, and watching “Swamp People” while sipping a cold Coca-Cola. All who knew her would request her famous collard greens and she would deliver with a smile. Her presence will truly be missed.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Katherline (Welton) Beasley and Hurtis (Mae Dell) Wincher; sister, Sharon Walker, brother, Hurtis King Jr.; granddaughter, Jaleshia King; and great grandson, Keaton Sanders.
She leaves behind a great family to cherish her memory, her wonderful husband, Douglas Martin; three children, Gecoma King, Shatona King, and Shambreka Love; five sisters, Linda Smith of Falcon, Patricia (Curtis) Cole of Waldo, Barbara (Delford) Minor of Falcon, Wanda Smith of Magnolia, Deloris Biddle of Falcon, and Renorda Dunn of Magnolia; three brothers, Rickey Walker of Waldo, Curtis Wincher of Magnolia, and Rickey (Annette) Martin of Waldo; 15 grandchildren, Kevonta King, Ke’Niyaius (Tatyana) King, KarDashia Howell, Shaniquia King, Kevorka Smith, Geniyous Burton, Chrishala Harper, Jalisa Jackson, Jamal McCray, T’anna Dunn, A’Naydia Walker, Kaiden Gibson, Aiden Smith, Rianna King, and Kyson King; 11 great grandchildren, Mason, A’Zariah, Jernya, KeLaisha, KeNiya, Levi, KeAnna, KhaShyri, KaReen, Corbin, and Jace; special nieces, Ebonique Clayton and Jalaijah Gulley; special nephew, Orinoco King; lifelong friend, Kim Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Ceremonial cremation services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel. The eulogist will be Rev. Michael Harris.
