Bertha Mae Rankin died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Summit Health Rehabilitation Center in Taylor.
She was born December 15, 1927. She was preceded her in death by her parents, Edmond Bradford and Azzie Lewis; five children; eight sisters; and six brothers.
Left to cherish her beautiful life and memories are four daughters, Mae Bell Crocket, Emma Rankin, Alma Dean Rankin and Willie B. Rankin; two sisters, Jessie Mae Hagan and Annie Laura Stumon; two brothers, Elmore Lewis and L.W. Lewis; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and acquaintances.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor. The Rev. Wayne Reynolds will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.