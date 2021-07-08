Marjorie Louise Murphy was born January 20, 1956, in Farmerville, LA to J.B. and Alice Groves. She was the youngest of four siblings.
She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1974. She continued her studies for 2 and 1/2 years at SAU in Magnolia. She graduated as a bookkeeper from Red River Vo-tech School, concluding her education. She dedicated the rest of her life to working hard and caring for her children, grand-children, and great grandchild.
She thoroughly enjoyed entertaining her grandchildren with her childhood stories and memories. Another one of her joys was caring for her dogs, Leeloo (who precedes her in death) and Sadie.
Marjorie believed in working hard. She remained actively employed for many years, working occupations as a production technician at Trane for over 10 years, a special service worker for The Home Depot, and a cashier/hostess at Walmart.
She married Billy Talley, and to this union, her daughter Misty Talley-Harper was born. She later united in matrimony to Aca Murphy Jr., and to this union her son, Aca Antoine Murphy was born.
She departed this life on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, TX. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Barbara Burdine.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Misty Elizabeth Talley-Harper of Terrell, TX; one son, Aca Antoine Murphy of Kingston, OK; one sister, Joyce (Mike) Kendrick of Kingston Springs, TN; one brother, J.R. (Mayra) Groves of New Iberia, LA; three grandchildren, Airman First Class Marcus Trevontay Harper Sr. of Las Vegas, Mikhya Harper and Micah Harper of Terrell, TX; one great-grandchild, Marcus Trevontay Harper Jr. (Mars) of Arlington, TX; one brother-in-law, Royce (Barbara) Burdine of Magnolia; a special cousin/friend, Gloria Cundall (affectionately known as Jeannie) of Doyline, LA; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Ceremonial cremation will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel.
Bishop Jimmy Talley will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending services and visitation.
