John Wesley Haynes, 62, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home.
He was born February 13, 1961 in Magnolia to the late Huey Long (H.L.) Haynes and Helen LaFaye (Richards) Haynes. John was a lifelong resident of Magnolia. He married Susan Geissal on December 21, 1984, and was a carpenter by trade and built many houses and worked alongside his father as a hotel builder in the hospitality business for 45 years.
In his semi-retirement John built and managed The Barn and Carriage House Wedding Venues in Magnolia and was the owner of Oak Tree Investments and Big Oak Hill Ranch.
John was preceded in death by his parents H.L. and Helen Haynes; a brother, Thomas Dean; and two sisters, Shelia Katherine Wilson and Beverly Ann Haynes.
John is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan Geissal Haynes of Magnolia; two daughters, Amanda Haynes Watson and husband Thomas of Magnolia, Jessica Haynes George and husband Nathan of Ruston, LA; grandchildren, Aiden Watson, Jace Watson and Zoey Watson, all of Magnolia, Charleston George and Cooper George, both of Ruston; a bonus granddaughter, Gloria Carrasco-Linan of Leon, Spain; brothers-in-law, Matthew Geissal and wife Beatrice of Tyler, TX, Michael Geissal and wife Nicole of Glendale Heights, IL, Mikl Park Cook of Jefferson City, MO, Kelson Cook of Brevard, NC; sisters-in-law, Janet Taylor and husband Steve of Magnolia, and Marjorie Krieger and husband Dan of Elmhurst, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. A special thanks to the staff at Big Oak Hill Ranch for taking care of the business during John’s illness.
A celebration of John’s life will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Barn at Big Oak Hill Ranch in Magnolia on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Watson, Nathan George, Aiden Watson, Steve George, Danny Waller, Ben Hitt, and Adam Barrong. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Ellis, Johnny Stewart, Chad Hanson, Kerry Beeson, Alan Watson, and David Franks.