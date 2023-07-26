Oscar Bingle Jr., 71, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at his home.
He was born February 21, 1952 in Lewisville. He worked in the oil and gas industry for Shuler Drilling Company and Transcontinental. After his career as a driller, he worked for Columbia Sewing, and the Alan White Company. Oscar loved spending time with his family and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Bingle Sr. and Johnnie Alice Evers Bingle; two daughters, Elexus Bingle and Crystal Banuelos; a brother, Sidney Bingle; a niece, Autumn Bingle; brother-in-law, Jerry Bridges; and sister-in-law, Glenda Lawen.
Oscar is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Bridges Bingle of Magnolia; his six children, Dennis Bingle and wife Landra of Stamps, Paul Myers of Magnolia, Fernando Bingle of Village, Ricardo Bingle of Magnolia, Tabatha Garza and husband Jose of Magnolia, and Liz Myers of Pine Bluff; grandchildren, Ryder Bingle, Roy Banuelos, Mike Banuelos, Summer Wall and husband Dylan, Sandra White and husband Dakota, Melissa Phillips and husband Jeremy, Dennis Bingle Jr., Oscar Heredia, Peyton Bingle, Paxton Bingle, Madison Myers, Brianna Myers, and Megan Myers; great-grandchildren, Miles White, Hudson Phillips, and Christopher Heredia; sister, Mary Ann Belk and husband Richard; nephew, Johnny Bingle and wife Tammy; nieces, Theresa Cowling and Tracy Keever; and sisters-in-law, Brenda Drake, Kathy Wright, Debi Scott and husband Glen, Becky Hadley, and Anita Hinds and husband Doug; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church with Bro. Mike Launius officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Pallbearers will be Fernando Bingle, Dennis Bingle Sr., Jose Garza, Paul Myers, David Woodard and Dennis Bingle Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Richard Belk.
Memorials may be made to Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1220, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754.