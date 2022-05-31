Arlando Kwame Wyrick, affectionately known as "Deezy,” 31, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home in Magnolia.
He was born September 9, 1990 to SeTonia Wyrick and Charles Hardwell in Magnolia.
He enjoyed hanging with his family and friends. He loved playing dominoes.
Arlando was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy Hardwell, Eugene Charles Hardwell and James Wyrick Sr.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories two children, Nyeem Wyrick and Landon Weaver, both of Magnolia; mother, SeTonia Wyrick (Patrick Randle) of Magnolia; father, Charles Hardwell (Nikole Hardwell) of Emerson; siblings, Tevin Mallory, Darius Hardwell and Destiny Hardwell, all of Magnolia, and DeMarco Johnson, Charles Thompson and Jimmieka Thompson, all of Emerson; three nieces; three nephews; a special uncle, James Wyrick; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, with burial to follow at Rocky Mount Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. Robert Sharp will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 3 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
