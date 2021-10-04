Debra Christine Mays Romig, 69, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
She was born February 26, 1952 in Raceland, LA to the late Jesse Greene Mays and Rowe H. Mays.
Debra was a Christian lady with a deep faith and love for her Lord. She was very proud of her children. If you ever met her, you knew she loved bragging on her kids. She never met a stranger and loved talking to people. She will be remembered for her sweet, loving nature and will continue to be loved and missed by her family and all who knew her.
Debra was preceded in death by parents; three sisters, Norma Jean Mays, Carolyn Ann Mays McDonald and Sandra Jane Mays Dowling; and two brothers, Gary Harvey Mays and Jerry Frank Mays.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mark Nelson Romig of Stamps; one brother, Donald Rowe Mays of Pittsburg, TX; four children, David Earl Becknell and wife Shelley of Jonesboro, AR, Michelle Lynn Bradfield Ceja and husband Berna of Little Rock, Donald Eugene Bradfield and wife Nicole of Magnolia, and Michael LeRoy Bradfield and wife Janet of El Dorado; grandchildren, Justin Becknell, Zach Eldridge, Haley Eldridge, Alexis Seager, Cassidy Bonner, Jacob Ceja, Caleb Bradfield, Joshua Bradfield, Eutopia Bradfield, Autumn Winans, Chase Skeens and Hailey Skeens; great-grandchildren, Piper, Aleigh, Zane, Eli, Waylon, Kylie and Sage, along with a host of friends.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 7 followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at ACTS Church in Stephens. Bro. Anthony Needham will officiate. Burial will follow at Riddick Cemetery in Troy under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of El Dorado.
Memorials may be made to ACTS Church of Stephens, AR.
