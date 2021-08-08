Katherine Cleveland, who loved to be called “Kathy” by those who knew her, walked into the loving arms of her father on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the age of 67.
Kathy was born in Homer, LA on January 12, 1954, to Alpha Mae and Thomas “Slim” Elkins. She was raised in Sarepta, LA, and attended Sarepta High School where she graduated in 1972.
Kathy was best known for her servant’s heart. Through the years, she served the public in many ways. She served the Town of Sarepta as town clerk. Other places she served were Fibrebond Inc. and Continental Plastic with her accounting abilities. Later in life, she continued serving by showing the love of reading to others at the Mack Memorial Library.
Kathy’s servant’s heart later took her to Walmart where she brightened many people’s day with her contagious smile and her abundance of kindness. She always went the extra mile to help someone.
Kathy was best known for her silly antics to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network. Her love for children was her driving force in making sure everyone who crossed her path knew about this worthy cause. In 2018, she was named Springhill Walmart’s Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador and was given the privilege to visit a local children’s hospital where she could visit with current patients.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Downs; and sons, Spencer Pipes, and Michael Pipes and wife Kathy, of Sarepta, La. Other survivors include sisters, Sandra Booth of McNeil, and Charlotte Garza and husband Danny of Sarepta; brother, Charles Elkins of Shreveport, LA; and dear friends Kelly and Greg Cash of Sarepta, LA and Jerry Ketchens of Monroe, LA.
Kathy was best known as “Meme” to her grandchildren MaKayla Sherman and husband Matthew of McNeil, Hannah Downs of TEXarkana, Adriana Downs, Rebecca Downs, Blake Pipes, Jake Pipes, Annie Pipes, Tori Young and husband Adrian, and Ted Cash of Sarepta. Aside from the children and grandchildren, she loved her many nieces and nephews and other God-given family members and considered each one a blessing from God.
Kathy was preceded in death by her daddy, Thomas Alvin Elkins; mother, Alpha Mae Love Elkins; brother, Daniel Elkins; and grandson, Hunter Pipes.
Visitation with the family of Mrs. Katherine Elkins Ketchens-Cleveland will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Bailey Funeral Home in Springhill, LA.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Springhill United Methodist Church, Springhill, LA, with Rev. Dr. Jonathan King officiating.
Interment will follow in Old Sarepta Cemetery, Sarepta, LA under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Kathy’s nephews.
The family thanks Dr. Robert Nickelson and Willis-Knighton’s Cancer Treatment Center team and members of Regional Hospice. They also express thanks to Diane Strothers, Ginger Hortman and Debbie Graham for going the extra mile for our precious Moma when help was needed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Springhill United Methodist Church Children’s Ministries or to the Children’s Miracle Network can be made in Kathy’s name.