Glenda Verne (Broom) Benefield, 90, of Emerson passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at J.R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
She was born December 16, 193, in the Walkerville community in Columbia County to the late Walter Samuel Broom and Addie May (Dailey) Broom. She was the owner of Quality Personnel Employment Agency in Bossier City for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Emerson. Glenda taught children’s Sunday School Classes on and off for 54 years with her last year of teaching at the age of 88. She loved to garden, feed her animals, ride 4-wheelers, and anything outdoors.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Haskel Ivan Benefield; daughter, Donna Kay Benefield; sister, Cleo Broom; brothers, Raymond Broom, Walter Doyce Broom and Doug Broom; and a great-great grandson, Rio Bleu Feliciano.
Glenda is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Williams and Sandra Stevens (Chris), all of Emerson; sister, Verla Jean Towry of Cypress, TX; grandchildren, Michelle Betts (Paul), Sheri Feliciano (Orvin), Brian Stevens (Lindsey) and Molly Douglas and Fred Colquitt; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Feliciano, Elliott Feliciano, Rebekah Betts, Addi Stevens, Carter Stevens, Sydney Douglas, Zach Colquitt, Walker Colquitt and Patrick Higgins; and a great-great-grandson Emmy Feliciano.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Paul Betts officiating with burial to follow at New Ramah Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Emerson First Baptist Church or Life Touch Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Brian Stevens, Carter Stevens, Fred Colquitt, Mike Stevens, Mike Kohn and Bill Kohn.
