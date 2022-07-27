Mary Helen Martin, 99, of Magnolia, formerly of Waldo, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
She was born August 14, 1922 in North Little Rock to the late Clyde W. Meeks and Grace (Watkins) Meeks. Mary Helen was a cashier at Bank of Waldo for 37 years, the director of and bookkeeper for Waldo School District for four years, secretary and director of Waldo Development Organization and was the treasurer of Shiloh Cemetery Association for over 40 years. Mary Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for 17 years.
Mary Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Franklin “Billy” Martin; and a brother, Don Meeks.
She is survived by her nephews, Jimmy Martin of Powell, MO and Clay Nunn of Blanco, TX; nieces, Patricia Johnson of Jeffersonville, IN and Amy Sandvig of Fort Worth, TX; special extended family James and Velma Bussey of Waldo, and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Shiloh Cemetery in Waldo with Bro. David Watkins officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 320 West Main Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
