Clara Smart, 80, of Magnolia passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Clara was born on February 20, 1941 in Lewisville to the late James Loys and Julia (Keeton) Dodson. She was a member of First Baptist Church and was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Wentworth Place. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and loved sewing baby clothes for overseas missionaries.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scotty Wayne Smart; sisters, Zerlene Bearden and Louise Foster; and nephew, Clint Bearden.
Clara is survived by her husband, William Wayne “Bill” Smart of Magnolia; son, William Anthony “Tony” Smart and wife Sherry of Waldo; daughter ,Tina Rae Hogg and husband Clint of Walker Creek; grandchildren, Haagon Lister and wife Kristy of Joaquin, TX, Samantha Rippy of Roanoke, TX, Keri and Josh Holland of Walker Creek, Tommy Hogg of Walker Creek, and Tiffany Ely Lister of Taylor; great grandchildren Chloe Lister, Chloee Holland, Mikalah Ely, Jordan Holland, Evan Rippy, Jackson Lister, Julia Lister and Harley Lister; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at the First Baptist Church Chapel with Bro. Dustin Wisely officiating. Burial will follow at the Sharman Cemetery in Taylor under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 28 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sharman Cemetery, 5270 Columbia Road 1, Taylor, AR 71861.
