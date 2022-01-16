Linda Sue “Sue” Briner, 73, of Camden passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden.
Sue was born November 4, 1948 in Magnolia to Hyrum Wayne and Helen Whitlow Hayes. Sue loved her family and especially her special granddaughter, Josie and grandsons, Jayme and Justin. She was a lover of true country music, country dancing and fast cars (back in the day). She loved spoiling her nieces and nephews at times to dismay of their moms. She loved trips with her sisters with all the kids piled in the car (or two cars).
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Hayes; sister-in-law, Jean Hayes; brother-in-law, James Gaston; and her former husband, Gerald Don Potter.
Sue is survived by her husband, Donald Briner of Camden; daughter, Angie Lester Vaughan of East Camden; sisters, Donna Beevers and husband, George of Magnolia, and Nancy Gaston of Sparkman; granddaughter, Josie Lester of East Camden; grandsons, Jayme Lester and wife Jessica of Camden, and Justin Lester and wife Alondra of Camden; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Arrangements are being made by Proctor Funeral Home of Camden.
No service is planned at this time.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers a memorial gift can be made to the American Lung Association.