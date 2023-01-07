Richard Grey Murphy Jr., 41, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Berryville.
Grey was born on October 20, 1981 in Magnolia. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of business administration. He was an independent safety engineer who owned and operated Murphy Safety Engineering and Consulting, LLC.
Grey was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved laughter and had a nickname for everyone he knew. He had a very loving and giving heart.
Grey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerome and Mary Louise Murphy; and maternal grandparents, Jim and Katherine Lawrence.
He is survived by his daughter, Ada Joyce Murphy of Minden, LA; parents, Ricky and Pam Murphy of Magnolia; sisters, Maggie Murphy Nelson and husband Ted and their children, Titus, Lincoln and Witt of Magnolia, and Stephanie Pisoni and her children, Anna, Carson, and Blake of Phoenix, AZ; mother of Ada, Lauren Phillips of Minden; a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Ray Durham and Dr. Pierre Boumtje officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to 914 Club (a non-profit organization), 914 N. Vine, Magnolia, AR 71753; First Presbyterian Church, 1417 North Jackson, Magnolia, AR 71753; Magnolia Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 811, Magnolia, AR 71754, or to a charity of donor’s choice.