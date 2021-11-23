Lewis D’Angelo Brown was born July 12, 1976, to the late Lewis Brown Jr. and Pearlie Brown. He departed this life on November 19, 2021.
Lewis was born in Minden, LA and raised in Heflin, LA. He was the only son of seven children. At the early age of 26, he married the love of his life, Tequilla Brown, in 2001. He continuously expressed his love for his wife, children and grandchildren until making his transition.
Lewis joined the St. John Devine Baptist Church in Heflin at an early age. He attended Panola Junior College in Carthage, TX, on a basketball scholarship after graduating from Sibley High School in Sibley, LA. He later attended Southern Arkansas University.
Lewis was employed as a program director and juvenile probation officer in Magnolia for 17 years. He had a love for the game of basketball and youth. Lewis loved coaching his son and other youth in AAU basketball until he lost his vision in 2016. Even after losing his vision, he continued to mentor his players and other youth in the community. Lewis was also a Mason.
Throughout all his life endeavors, he met many new people, and made many friends along the way. Lewis never met a stranger and loved to talk about any and everything, especially his beloved Los Angeles Lakers.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Tequilla Brown; two children, Aerial Sargent and Tyler Brown; and two grandchildren, Skyler Sargent and Amiya Marshall, all of Magnolia. He was looking forward to meeting his grandson. He also leaves his mother, Pearlie Brown, whom he adored; six sisters, Jacquelyn Brown, Yolanda Carpenter and Tammy Brown, all of Heflin, Anessia Williams (Nicholas) and Erica Brown of Minden, LA, and Sylvia Johnson (O.J.) of Emerson; a beloved mother-in-law, Eva Jefferson, in-laws Knakia Moore (Tim), Jamaal Jefferson and Chachi Jefferson, all of Magnolia, and Juanita Myles, his godmother, of Indiana. He leaves cherished memories with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Although he had no biological brothers, he also leaves cherished memories with Dennis Malone and Roosevelt Kinsey, and special friendships with Theresa Riley, Kathy Mixon, Jackie Oliver and Julie Watson.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.