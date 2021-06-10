Dezeria “Cookie” Ferguson, of Emerson passed from earth into God’s presence on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at home surrounded by the love of her family.
Born July 20, 1933, she was 87. Mother Ferguson was the daughter of the late Julius Hatley McDowell and the late Mattie Buffington McDowell. She was married to the late Eural Ferguson.
She was a faithful member of the Elm Street Church of Christ in Emerson for as long as her health allowed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eural Ferguson; one son, Eric Henry Ferguson; her parents, and several siblings.
Mrs. "Cookie" will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, but none more than her daughters, Sherrie Ferguson of Emerson and Dr. Bonita K. Woods of Garland, TX; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Beene of Emerson, and Mattie Guilford of Magnolia; and a great host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held at Henderson’s Mortuary from 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021. Funeral service will be held at the Elm St. Church of Christ, Hwy 79 S, Emerson, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Burial will follow at the 23rd Psalm Cemetery, Magnolia, under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.