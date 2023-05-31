On Monday, May 29, 2023, T.G. Connelly died peacefully at home at age 93.
Trulyn Gene Connelly was born on March 29, 1930 in Johnson County, Iowa on a farm which belonged to his parents, Clifford and Waneta (Zager) Connelly. He was the middle of three brothers. Their farm did not get electricity until he was nine years old.
T.G. graduated from Iowa State College in 1952 with a 5-year bachelor of architecture degree. He joined the Navy for Korean War service, was commissioned in the Civil Engineer Corps, and his final active-duty station was at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., where he was assigned to the Office of Naval Intelligence. His work there was to study aerial photography and other information to determine the size and capabilities of Russian ship building facilities, and he remembered it as very interesting duty. He retired with the rank of commander after 22 years of service. In 1955, a fellow naval officer invited T.G. over for an evening of playing bridge with him and his wife. The fourth player at the table was a blind date from Magnolia, Arkansas, named Katherine Jean Nesbit. At the time of T.G.‘s death, they had been married for 66 years.
The couple moved back to Magnolia in 1963 where T.G. ultimately established his own architectural firm, now known as CADM Architecture, based in El Dorado. He loved his work, and chose not to retire until age 85. The firm remains active and has done work in over a dozen states with projects including churches, schools, residences, and multiple commercial entities. His career included service as president of the Arkansas Board of Architects, Landscape Architects and Interior Designers and also as president of multiple other civic and arts groups in the area.
T.G. was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Dale; his daughter-in-law, Barbara (Steve’s wife); and his granddaughter, Somer (Dan’s daughter).
He is survived by his wife, Katherine; his four sons, Steve (Kirkland, WA), Daniel (Houston), Todd and his wife, Renee (Magnolia), and Matthew and his wife, Jennifer (Huntington Beach, CA); 10 grandchildren, Karen Kendrick, Ken Kendrick and wife, Allison, Jody Mitchell and wife, Sarah, Samuel Connelly, John Connelly and wife, Jamie, David Connelly, Drew Connelly, Jake Connelly and wife, Kayla, Katie McClatchy and husband Gray, and Hsieh Connelly; 10 great-grandchildren and his brother, Kay (Cedar Falls, IA).
Funeral will be at the First Presbyterian Church in Magnolia where T.G. was an active member, serving as elder, deacon and trustee. Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church.
Interment will be at Magnolia Memorial Park.
The family wishes to express their lasting gratitude to Lyn Barnes, Mamie Murphy, Marzee Critton, Glynda Reed and Meshia Moore, who provided loving care at T.G. and Katherine’s home.
The family also requests your prayers for our church and our country.