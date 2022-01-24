Laquita E. Law, 89, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, ending a brief stay at The Springs of Magnolia.
Laquita was born on March 2, 1932 in Maud, OK. She and her older brother, William Vick, entered the foster care system at the young ages of 2 and 4 years. In her teens, she made a lifelong connection with one of her foster families, Dovie and R.E. Gay of Antlers, OK., who also served as loving surrogate grandparents to her children.
She graduated University High of Norman, OK. At 18, she married Don Law, gaining a large connected extended family she lacked as a child. As a devoted Christian, homemaker, wife, and mother, she raised four children, living in Texas, Colorado, and then Missouri, following her husband’s employment.
In 1976, the couple migrated to Magnolia to found Law Supply. Although their two older children were adults, they soon followed the rest of the family. Don and Laquita were true entrepreneurs, investing everything they had -- all of their money, energy, hopes and dreams into building something out of nothing. Their hard work, sacrifice, and determination established what it is today. Later as the family business started to grow, Laquita refocused her creative talents to run the Marble Shop, from its addition until her retirement.
She was a gifted artisan with many talents, including gardening, cooking, painting, quilt making and costume sewing. She was also a founding, longtime member of Magnolia Christian Center. Serving for many years in the children’s church, she delighted the children with her antics and many homemade costumes. She took great pride in setting a grand table, whether it was for her cherished family dinners, hosted church functions, or tea parties with her great-granddaughters.
In an attempt at retirement, she and her husband bought a small farm in her childhood home of Oklahoma. They split their time between Antlers, OK and Magnolia, AR, unable to transition into the retirement dream so far away from their heart in Magnolia. Everywhere she went, she sought her need to help others. She served the Antlers’ VFW Auxiliary Post in numerous officer positions including vice president and president. She earned a bachelor of religious arts in education in 2005; master of religious arts in Christian education in 2007; and a doctorate of theology in 2008. As an ordained minister, she took great pride in officiating weddings for several of her grandchildren and a few friends.
With the death of her husband in 2009, she fully returned to Magnolia to be surrounded by her loving family. She continued to be passionate in her family and church community. Fulfilling a dream of international travel, she helped spread the word of God through a mission trip to India.
Her husband, Don Law, and her eldest son, Kim Law, preceded her in death.
Laquita is survived by her children, Tim Law and wife Nancee of Magnolia, Jim Law and wife Sandra of Magnolia, and LaDonna Law Ware and husband Rusty of Emerson; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
A private burial was Monday, January 24 at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of El Dorado. A family memorial will be held at a later date.