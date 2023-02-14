It is written that when life begins, it is like an open book with many blank pages. Each day as we live, our deeds are recorded until we close our eyes in death and await that great getting-up morning.
The pages of this book began for Essie B. Hill when she was born on July 16, 1935 in Village to Elijah and Roberta Paschal-Hill. She was the sixth of 10 children. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Alvin, Wilson, Earl and Thomas Hill; three sisters, Erma Lee Hill, Readie Coleman and Annie B. Gentry; her one and only child, Essie Mae Love; and great-granddaughter, Essence Janae Messer.
She met Mr. Marvin Turner at a young age. They were united in holy matrimony on January 28, 1950, and later gave birth to her only child Essie Mae who was the joy of her life. She was only blessed with “her baby” for 41 short years.
Essie was baptized at Westside Church of Christ in Waldo under Bro. R.L. James at an early age. She later became a faithful member of St. James COGIC in Willisville under Elder Wallace Johnson. When the yard ministry began next door in her sister-in-law, Marie Blake’s yard, she became a faithful and dedicated member of what became Cottonbelt Church of God in Christ in Waldo under Superintendent James Turner where she worked diligently until her health failed. She served as president of the Usher Board and the Mother Board, and she was also a devoted Sunday School teacher. She was a loving and nurturing mother not only to her child and grandchildren but to other children in the community and in her church.
She was employed by Shanhouse Warehouse in Magnolia for many years and at Porterco for a short while before becoming a homemaker and the greatest babysitter ever. She is best known as a great cook who enjoyed baking those melt-in-your-mouth pound cakes, making the best meals around, being the local seamstress, and the community candy and snack lady.
Essie quietly departed this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home in Waldo (Cottonbelt), Arkansas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 73 years, Marvin Turner; brother, John (Jessie) Hill of Magnolia; sister, Joyce Stephens of Chicago; five grandchildren, Kevin Turner of Brookshire, TX; Beverlyn Rowden of Waldo; Dwayne and James Love of Little Rock, AR; and Phaedra (Adrian) Grissom of Little Rock; 18 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
