Dr. Guy Martial Njewel Ndega passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
Guy was born on May 29, 1984 in Yaounde, Cameroon. He moved to the U.S. along with his family in August 1995. He became a U.S. citizen in 2008. He was an oral surgeon trained at UAMS, Columbia University (New York) and the University of Illinois in Chicago. At the time of his passing, he was a fellow at Northwestern University in Chicago. Guy was a fervent Christian and member of First Presbyterian Church of Magnolia.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Guy is survived by his parents, Drs. Pierre and Martine Boumtje of Magnolia; two brothers, Serge, and Iris and wife Lexi; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Magnolia with Dr. Ray Durham officiating.
A viewing will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Barr Funeral Home in Chicago, followed by a wake keeping in the evening.