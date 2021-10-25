Eleanor Jean Seale passed away peacefully after a short illness Saturday, October 23, 2021 at The Springs in Magnolia.
Jean was born in Stamps, Arkansas on January 3, 1938 and spent her childhood there. After graduation she and her family moved to Magnolia where she spent most of her life.
She was a longtime employee of Walmart and was a faithful employee until her retirement. She enjoyed her job and meeting new people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Kenneth and Hazel (Bates) Burke; sons, Robert Ken John Seale and Christopher Allen Seale; sister, Kittie Lou Dobbs; brother, Kenneth Wade Burke; and nephew, David Floyd Dobbs.
Jean is survived by her brother-in-law, Floyd Dobbs of Nacogdoches, TX; sister-in-law, Linda Burke of Bastrop, LA; nephews, Barry Dobbs and Bill Dobbs of Nacogdoches, Kevin Burke of West Monroe, LA; nieces, Lee Ann Love of Houston, TX, Kesa Jambois of Monroe, LA, and Buffi Watkins of Denham Springs, LA; numerous great nephews and great nieces.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorials may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery Association, 1650 Columbia Road 41, Waldo, AR 71770.
