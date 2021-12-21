The Columbia County community has lost a celebrated member when Mrs. Maggie B. Washington-Madison entered eternal rest at age 102 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 -- three days after celebrating her monumental birthday. She was born to Mrs. Carrie Washington-Dancer on December 12, 1919.
She accepted her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early in life and was a member of Rock of Ages Church of God in Christ in Waldo under the leadership of the late Elder Walter Whatley III, and his wife, Pastor Thelma Whatley until the Lord called her home. She was an ordained missionary and served faithfully in many capacities at the church. One noted service in the church was Sunday School teacher.
Before moving back to Arkansas, Maggie was a seamstress and nurse in Battle Creek, Michigan by profession. Once she came back to her home state, she became a domestic engineer (housewife). Maggie not only cared and cooked for her family, but she also extended her heart for service to the people in her neighborhood. Maggie’s baked cookies proved to be a treat to her barber husband’s clients as well as her family and friends. Her divine passion in life was always being of service to others.
Maggie’s love for God, family, and friends was a true treasure. Her infectious smile and warmth could be felt by all who were blessed to be in her presence. She believed that all jobs should be done right; and if she was put in the position of delegating a task to you, she made sure that you did your job right. Maggie was no doubt the boss. Her light in this life will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie Washington-Dancer; husband, Agrippa Madison; her two children, Tyree Paschal Jr. and David Madison; seven siblings, Talley Washington (Georgia), Jonah Natley (Doll), Billie Joe Edwards (Katie), Johnnie Williams (Obie), Classie Washington Hawthorne (Clemons), Susanne Williams Glover (Rev. Glover), and Katherine Williams; one granddaughter, Youlanda Madison; and one great grandson, Tory Johnson.
Those left to cherish her beautiful memories are her grandchildren: Vicky Johnson (John) and Stephanie Boyd; great grandchildren, Torrell Johnson, Krystal Johnson, Khyron Winfield and William Chandler; great-great grandchildren, Jaida Wesley and Torrell Johnson Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 21 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial followed at St. Peters Cemetery in Willisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. James Fred Williams was the eulogist.