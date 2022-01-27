Lue Ellen King Carter was born on October 4, 1935 to the late Richard and Elmira King. She departed this life on January 22, 2022 at her home in Waldo.
She united with Shady Grove A.M.E. Church at an early age, then later moved to Waldo and joined New Bethel A.M.E. Church under the leadership of Rev. Perry. She was a faithful member until her health failed. Sis. Carter was a shouter and prayer warrior. You could hear her over the church saying “Yes sir,” and “Preach preacher” while clapping her hands to the glory of God.
She received her education at the Rocky Hills and Westside School systems. She was a mother to so many children and loved them one and all, and they loved them some “Aunt Weadie.” We are definitely going to miss our momma, granny and auntie.
Lou Ellen was married to the late Robert Lee Carter and to this union three children were born.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; her husband; nine brothers, Tobe King, Fred King Sr., A.C. King, Earnest King, Robert King, LeRoy King, Claudie King, Shakie King and Lloyd King; four sisters, Mae Anna Sims, Allie Mae Howell, Ora Bell and Ona Wilson; and one son-in-law, Rev. Ivory McDaniel.
Precious memories of her will be cherished by her three daughters, Centralia Elaine McDaniel, Cynthia Rena Carter and Jennifer Carter, all of Waldo; one son, Robert Henry Carter Jr. of Houston; two grandsons, Corrigan Revels (Auja) of Little Rock and Koyama Carter-Stephens; one granddaughter, Tawanda Carter of Little Rock; one great-granddaughter, Rhonda Carter of Camden; and one great niece, Jada Beasley of Waldo (she raised from five months old). She also raised two of her cousins from babies, Porsche Doss of Jackson, MS, Arris Doss of Dallas, TX and the last baby in the house with her, Kaleb Brantley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Marks Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at New Bethel AME Church in Waldo.
Bro. Jeffers Jefferson will be the clergyman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.