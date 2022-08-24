Johnny Mooney, 67, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his residence.
Johnny was born on July 25, 1955 in Magnolia to the late John William and Jackie Ruth (Wilson) Mooney. He was a longtime faithful member and deacon of Village Baptist Church and was a farmer and operated his own sawmill.
Johnny enjoyed having food and fellowship with family and friends and was known as the “foodie” by his family. Johnny loved 70’s classic rock and roll music, was a history buff, and enjoyed all sports activities. He had an outgoing and friendly personality, and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bobby Charles ”Charlie” Mooney.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gwen Mooney; daughters, Christy Canfield and husband Chris and Tiffany Mooney of Magnolia; granddaughter, McKenzie Canfield of Magnolia; nephews and niece, Melissa Dyck and husband Jason and their children, Jaylen and Alexis of Jonesboro, Andrew Mooney and wife Jennifer and their son Jackson of Bee Branch, Matthew Langheld and wife Kourtney and their children, Mattisyn and Kylyn of Magnolia; father-in-law, Bennie Langheld of Magnolia; brother-in-law, Howard Langheld and wife Kathy Jo of Magnolia; numerous extended family and friends.
A visitation will be 1 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia with funeral services following at 2 p.m. with Bro. Aaron Middleton officiating and his daughter, Tiffany Mooney assisting.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Village Baptist Church, 6125 Columbia Road 36, Magnolia, AR 71753.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.