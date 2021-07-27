Kenneth Jerald “Jerry” Parker, 85, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his home in Columbia County.
Jerry was born July 29, 1936 in Buckner to the late Paul and Ollie Parker. He was a graduate of Stamps High School, a retired ironworker for California Field Iron Workers and Hawaii Iron Workers, a Las Vegas taxi driver, a professional gambler (in his own mind) and a collector of all things. He had a generous heart and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy Darlene Parker; and brothers and sisters, Paul Parker, Jack Parker, James Kelly Parker, Mildred Dickson, Helen Pittman, Margret Cooper, Mary Duren and Dorothy Erickson.
He is survived by his two children, daughter Devona Powell and husband Greg of Magnolia, and son Kenneth Parker of Bullhead, AZ; and sister, Patsy Butcher of Milton, FL. He was known as “Papaw” to his six grandchildren, Travis Smith and wife Dina of Richmond, TX, Seletia Powell and husband David of Magnolia, Tyler Smith and wife Amber of Hennepin, IL, Shelby Parker of Columbia, MO and Savannah Parker of Blue Springs, MO. He had 10 great-grandchildren, Isaac Huntington, Jace Ruiz, Ellyson Caver, Ethan Smith, Bryson Smith, Monollie Powell, Ryker Smith, Harvey Powell, Maeley Smith and Elizabeth Smith, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
The family expresses thanks to his seven wonderful caregivers: Lacey Ogle, Kelli Clark, Addie Biddle, Dale Powell, Shirl Tompkins, Samantha Green and Kristi Jones.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pentecostals of Magnolia Church. This will be immediately followed by funeral services at 261 Columbia 215, Magnolia, on the family property of Devona and Greg Powell, where he will be laid to rest in their family cemetery alongside his late wife, Peggy Parker.
Pallbearers will be Dale Powell, Travis Smith, Tyler Smith, David Powell, Justin Ogle and Blake Maloch.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Compassion’s Foundation of Magnolia, AR at 1-870- 235-1415.