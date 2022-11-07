Judy Nelson Barnes, 73, of Waldo passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO.
Judy was born on October 8, 1949 in Magnolia. She was a member of the Church of Christ and a master at crochet.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Orlando Burl and Shirley Marie (Richardson) Nelson.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary Barnes of Waldo; daughter, Amanda (Ken) Phillips of Goodman, MO; son, Erick Barnes of Goodman, MO; grandchildren, Julie Phillips and Sarah Phillips of Goodman; great-grandchildren, Elliott Baker and Rowan Baker of Goodman; sister, Debra Kay (Ken) Elzen of Tyler, TX; and longtime family friend and “special sister,” Inita (Billy) Perry of Mount Holly.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 10 at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Stuart Davis officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Ben Phillips, Joshua Blair, Charles Owen, Tommy Baker and Chris Adcox.
The family requests memorial donations be made to, Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103.