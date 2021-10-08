J.D. Jameson Jr., affectionately known to his family and friends as “Cookie,” was born on June 22, 196, to J.D. Jameson Sr. and Verda Jameson.
He entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
J.D. was a 1980 graduate of Magnolia High School. He served in the United States Army from 1981-1985. His professional life included working for Hixson Lumber, SMI Steel, and 15 years at Amfuel until his health failed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jo Ann Chappel and Olivia Love; and nephew, Justin Watson.
Those left to cherish his memories are his only brother, S.P. “Brownie” Jameson; sisters, Deborah Jameson, Wanda (Darrell) Watson, Wanda (Mark) Byrd, Sherri Jameson, Sharon (Nelson) Watson, all of Magnolia, and Evangeline (Terry) Sanders of El Dorado; his nieces and nephews who were with him every step of the way, Tweet, Spencer, Choo, K.J., Mari, Bre, Cha, Eriq, and Kam; and two very special “daughters” whom he raised as his own, Chelsea Weaver and Charisma Jenkins. J.D. also had so many more bonus children and grands who he helped raise and love that will forever call him “Pops” and “PaPaw,” and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be until 2:30 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at West Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
