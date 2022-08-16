Edna Rene Haley Dennis was born June 9, 1936 in McNeil to the late Will and Jennie Haley. She transitioned to her heavenly home August 11, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
At an early age Edna devoted her life to God and joined Mount Vernon AME church in Stephens. She is a graduate of McNeil High School Class of 1954. After graduating, she then moved to Rockford, Illinois to further her education. After returning to Arkansas, Edna met and married the love of her life, Earlie D. Dennis Sr., in 1959 where they both became members of Kendrick Chapel Baptist Church. To their blessed union, five children were born. She often expressed that motherhood was her greatest joy and family was her life. She worked at Shanhouse for 24 years and spent another 24 years at Alcoa Aluminum Company, where she met her good friend Betty Murray.
Edna was loved by many. She had many bonus children as she would say. Her nieces, nephews, cousins, and neighbors always appreciated her motherly touch. Edna never met a stranger, and she was always the life of the party. She loved to cook and feeding people was her passion. If she could help you, she would, and her door was always open. She was the apple of her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s eyes.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; her husband, Earlie D. Dennis Sr; her son, James G. Dennis; six sisters and three brothers.
Edna leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Shelia Simms, and Sharon Walker (Vernell) of Waldo; and two sons, Earlie D. Dennis Jr. (Laura) of Sand Springs, OK and Kenneth Dennis Sr. of Waldo. She has 11 grandchildren including six boys, Delancey, Earlie III, Deveon, AnReckez, Kenneth Jr., and Austin; and five girls, Tamara, Amanda, Cassandra, Kentrella and Jaden; and eight great-grandchildren, six boys and two girls. She also has five bonus daughters, Loretta Simms, Katie Muldrow, Joyce Payne, Angelia Robinson, Carla Dockery Sanders; and a host of supporting and loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Kendrick Chapel Cemetery in Willisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
