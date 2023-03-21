Charles Samuel Haynes, 85, Waldo passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at his home.
Charles was born December 3, 1937 in Springhill, LA to the late Barney Haynes and Johnnie Edna (Bradley) Haynes.
Charles proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he served 20 years and retired from his military career on June 4, 1971. He began a second career with Magnolia Police Department and served for 20 years.
He was a member of the Mount Vernon Community Church.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Betty LaVerne (Webb) Haynes.
He is survived by his son, Wayne and Mary Jane Haynes of Waldo; three daughters, Terry Haynes of Magnolia, Carolyn Hart of Waldo, and Charmane Hollensworth of Magnolia; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Western Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.