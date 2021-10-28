Marva Lavern Harris, 83, of McDonough, GA, formerly of McNeil, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident in McDonough, GA.
Marva Lavern Harris was born on February 12, 1938 in McNeil to Jethro and Corine L. Runyan. At the age of 16, she married Charlie Harris Jr. To this union three children were born.
Marva worked as a sales associate at Talbots Clothing Store in Magnolia. The family moved to Detroit in 1968 where she attended Power of God Ministries Int’l.
Marva leaves behind three children, Jimmie Harris (Carolyn) of Dallas, TX, James Harris (Sheryl) of McDonough, GA, and Charlotte Smith (Timothy) of Stockbridge, GA. She is also survived by one sister, Billie D. Rodgers of McNeil; 10 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as Charlie Harris Jr., and 11 sisters and brothers.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with burial to follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Pastor Jamal Brown will be the officiant and eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.