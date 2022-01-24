Lue Ellen Carter Jan 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lue Ellen Carter, 86, of Waldo died Saturday, January 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia. Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Recent Headlines Caregivers will have lunch on February 11 50 min ago VA announces next Virtual Claims Clinic 52 min ago 6 p.m. Sunday COVID-19 local report: Columbia has 571 active cases 1 hr ago Powerball has seven $200 winners in Arkansas Jan 23, 2022 Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases Jan 23, 2022 D. Brooks' double-double not enough for SAU against Southern Nazarene Updated 1 hr ago SAU women suffer narrow loss against Southern Nazarene Jan 23, 2022 Do you prefer in-office or at-home COVID testing? Updated 13 hrs ago DaVita buys transplant software company Jan 23, 2022 TXKToday.com : Driver gets two life sentences for intentional wreck Jan 23, 2022 6 p.m. Saturday COVID-19 local report: Columbia County has 46 new cases, but also 132 recoveries Jan 22, 2022 SAU men back in action on Monday Jan 22, 2022 SAU women pick up conference victory at home Updated Jan 22, 2022 Walkerville organizations set February 7 for annual meeting Jan 22, 2022 Mega Millions now just short of $400 million Jan 22, 2022 SouthArk cites fall 2021 Dean's List students Jan 22, 2022 Slow restitution repayment results in uncomfortable court appearance for ex-bank teller Updated Jan 23, 2022 6 p.m. Friday COVID-19 local report: Recoveries catching up with new cases Jan 21, 2022 Poll: Good co-workers and job security key to people seeking full-time job Jan 21, 2022 News happens on weekends -- keep up with South Arkansas here Updated Jan 22, 2022 Online Poll Should the United States use its military force if Russia invades Ukraine? You voted: Yes, the U.S. military should help Ukraine repel a Russian invasion. Yes, but the U.S. should only provide weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. No, the U.S. military should not be involved in the defense of Ukraine. No, but the U.S. should impose economic and political sanctions against Russia. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRumored shooting of bald eagle at Lake Columbia receives attentionRecent Columbia County jail bookings and releasesCharlotte CheathamMissing Lafayette County youth foundJudge's office releases next Columbia County criminal docketStormy weather today in South Arkansas, wintry conditions northSteve Crowell announces candidacy for Arkansas State SenateSlow restitution repayment results in uncomfortable court appearance for ex-bank tellerMental evaluations likely to slow pace of trials for SAU murder defendantsMagnolia Police list recent arrests Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.