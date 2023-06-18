Funeral service for Camalia Sue Keith Pearson, 86, of Taylor, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Unity United Methodist Church, Taylor, with Rev. Carol Moore, Rev. Wayne Edwards, and Dan Pearson officiating.
Interment will follow in Sharman Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill. Sue was born on October 27, 1936 to Perry Alex and Mary Ann Stevens Keith in rural Sharman community and entered her Heavenly rest on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Taylor.
She was a member of Unity United Methodist Church and a 1954 Taylor High School graduate. After graduation, she married her life partner of 63 years, Bennie Don. Sue returned to her Alma Mater to work as the school secretary. A few years later, she worked side-by-side with Bennie Don as a bookkeeper at their business, the Springhill TV Repair Shop, and they raised their three children on the same land she was raised on in the Sharman community. It was here, that family roots were established with Donald Keith (Bud), Donna Sue (Sis), and Dan (Dan Alex). Many values were instilled and memories made from Shady Lake camping trips, to Dorcheat fishing, to hunting in the bottoms, to the importance of God and church, to caring for and about others.
After closing the TV repair business, Bennie went to work for KTVE, El Dorado/Monroe. During their time in Monroe, LA, Sue also went to work as the KTVE receptionist. While living in Monroe, Sue developed an amazing talent as an artist. Upon their retirement, they returned to the Sharman community. Together, they enjoyed camping, spending time at the pond, participating in Cursillo, listening to and attending gospel music concerts. Much of their days revolved around their children and grandchildren, family was extremely important. Sue was a dedicated church member, serving in many positions, including a very dedicated youth counselor, mentor, and Christian example.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Sue Pearson Parkerson of Cotton Valley, LA; two sons, Donald Pearson and wife, Thea of Taylor, Dan Pearson and wife, Elaine of Taylor; 10 grandchildren, Wendy Pearson Peterson and husband, Steven, James Parkerson and wife, Diana, April Pearson Whitlock and husband, Justin, Sherri Parkerson Machen and husband, Olin, Dustin Pearson and wife, Amber, Daniele Pearson Davis and husband, Toby, Jonathan Parkerson, Brinkley Threet and wife, Keely, Andrew Threet, Mattie Threet Hanson and husband, Zack; 10 great-grandchildren, Madison Davis, Gaige Machen, Lilly Davis, Teagan Whitlock, Aubrey Parkerson, Tate Machen, Parker Butz, Wyatt Peterson, Libbey Parkerson, and Lila Threet.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bennie Don Pearson; and son-in-law, Sherrill Parkerson. Pallbearers will be James Parkerson, Dustin Pearson, Jonathan Parkerson, Brinkley Threet, Andrew Threet, Steven Peterson, Justin Whitlock, Toby Davis, Zack Hanson, Olin Machen.
Memorials can be made to the Sharman Cemetery Association, 5270 Columbia Road 1, Taylor, AR 71861.
