Flacy Dupre “Ken” “Chief” Kenly, 89, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at his home in Waldo. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community.
Ken was born on November 22, 1932 in Marion, LA to the late Lorenzo Earl Kenly and Lillie Merle (Martindale) Kenly. Ken lived a long and full life that allowed him the opportunity to live across the country. Ken spent time in New Jersey and New York working for Nationwide Insurance. He served as a law enforcement officer and detective in Colorado. He also proudly served his country for 11 years in the United States Air Force and another nine years in the United States Army, retiring as a staff sergeant/E-6, effective December 1, 1992. Ken also worked, and eventually retired from, the maintenance section at Amfuel in Magnolia. Of the many accomplishments in Ken’s life, being a Mason for over 60 years was one of his proudest achievements. Ken also enjoyed firearms, automobiles, working with tools, and helping the community through Memorial Baptist Church in Waldo and the Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS) in Magnolia.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Lillie Kenly; brother, Kenneth Kenly; daughter and her former husband, Joy Lynn, and Kenneth Burchfield; son, Robert “Bobby” Cobb; and granddaughter, Ophelia Lynn Burchfield Baker.
Ken is survived by the beautiful love of his life and wife of 41 years, Peggy Kenly; half-brothers, Eddie and Petie Cobb of Rogers, Alva and Kathy Cobb of Marietta, GA; children, Kenneth Kenly of Eugene, OR, Eric Kenly of Phuket, Thailand, Steve Kenly, Jean and Cliff Brown of Searcy, James “Bo” and Ashle Kenly of Woodstock, GA; stepchildren, Tammy Boyette of Bossier City, LA, Greg and Pam Boyette of Taylor, as well as a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, Arkansas on Thursday, April 14. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. The service will start at 2 p.m.
The burial service with military honors will be held at Welcome United Methodist Church Cemetery in Taylor. All are welcome to join.
Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71753.
