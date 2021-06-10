Willie Felton May was born in Richland, Stewart County, GA on September 11, 1936 to the late Dorothy (Brown) Carter and James May.
Willie was raised by his mother in his earlier years in Georgia, but spent many of his teenage years with his father in Trenton, NJ. He uses to shine shoes to earn money, so that he could go watch his favorite baseball team, the Brooklyn Dodgers, play. From that point on, Willie was a fan for life. Once Willie completed high school, at the brave age of 17, he raised his hand to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. His Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) was a fuels specialist (63170), and he got the chance to travel the world to see places such as England and Japan. He was also a Vietnam War veteran and spent a little over four years total overseas within his 20 plus years of service.
Once Willie retired from the Air Force in 1974, he made Las Vegas his home for the next 43 years. Prior to finding his second long-term career he decided that he wanted to further his education by attending Gaming Dealership school to become a blackjack and dice dealer in the casinos. Willie began working at the Clark County School District warehouse, and this is where he gained his interest for bowling with a team of coworkers. He also took joy in playing dominoes. This game for him was his favorite pastime and he could spend hours playing it as if it were his actual full-time job.
Willie retired from the school district after over 20 years, and then went on to work different events for the Thomas & Mack Center. Willie’s final job was at the MGM as a ticket verifier for special events such as award ceremonies, fights, comedy shows, etc. He only continued to work these types of events to keep him “young.”
Willie met no strangers and everyone instantly felt like family around him. He loved and cared for his family and if you ever needed a shoulder to lean on or any type of help, he was always there and available. Willie enjoys traveling and would find any reason to pack a bag and get on the plane. He traveled around from coast to coast until he was around 82 years old, at which time was no longer safe for him to do so.
On May 31, 2021, God saw fit to take Willie home and award him for his life well lived at the age of 84. His memories will always be with the family and he leaves behind so many people who loved and cared for him.
His parents, Dorothy (Brown) Carter and James May, preceded him in death.
He leaves behind his four children, Felton Blackburn of Arlington, TX, Michael May of Seattle, WA, William May (Christina) of Emerson, and Andria May (Marvin) of Cibolo, TX; nine grandchildren, Shannon, Jasmine, Brandon, Angel, Tianna, Chase, Landon, Kyan and Linkoln; and five great grandchildren, along with a host of other lifelong family and friends.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson. The Rev. Gladys Fields will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.