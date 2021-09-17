Letha “Lee” Brown Davis died at her home on the evening of Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Mrs. Davis was born September 4, 1923 in Jasper County, IL. She grew up in Ingraham, IL, the second daughter of Angie Kepley and Howard Ross Brown. Her parents instilled in her a great love for the Lord and a desire for lifelong learning. She was educated at Ingraham Elementary School, Clay City, IL High School. She studied at Hunter College in New York as well as Southern Arkansas University, and attended LifeQuest in Little Rock faithfully well into her 90’s.
During World War II, Lee joined the United States Navy as a WAVE and served in Naval Intelligence. She was stationed in Washington D.C., and was married in the Naval Chapel to Colen Grady “Betsy” Davis on October 14, 1945. Her husband adored her for 42 years until his death in 1988.
After moving a few times, they made their home in Magnolia in 1955. In Magnolia, their family found great friends, an active community, and a church they loved, Central Baptist.
Lee moved to Little Rock in 1996 and made a host of good friends and soon fell in love with a new church, First United Methodist, and life in “the city.” She was always on the go and loved a full calendar. She was a fabulous bridge player, a voracious reader, a world traveler, was very witty, and told great stories.
Lee is survived by her son, Mike Davis and his wife, Rita, of Magnolia; and her daughter, Pat Dodson and her husband, Mac, of Little Rock. She is also survived by Joe Davis and his wife, Carolyn, of The Woodlands, TX and Jim Davis and his wife, Patti, of Warren. She leaves nine grandchildren, Kristan Curzan, Betsy Davis, Brant Davis and wife Shannon, Hannah Davis, Kari Lamkin and husband Troy, Katherine Pesses and husband,Joey, Davis Dodson and his wife Sarah, Laura Ritchie and husband Jimmy, Grace McAllister and husband, Mac; 11 great-grandchildren; and beloved niece and nephew, Val Foust and Bill Foust.
Pallbearers will be Joey Pesses, Troy Lamkin, Davis Dodson, Jimmy Ritchie, Roger Smith and Mac Dodson. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. John Jones.
There will be a graveside service with military honors at 2 p.m. Monday, September 20 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Magnolia. Michael Launius will be officiating the service. A reception will follow at the home of Rita and Mike Davis, 759 Columbia Road, 47 in Magnolia.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Little Rock, 723 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201 or Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 2510 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, AR. 72202.
Arrangements are under the direction of RuebelFuneralHome.com and Lewis Funeral Home.