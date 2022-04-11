Jennings Willard Shaw, 95, of Bryan, TX, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Bryan.
Jennings was born on June 27, 1926 to Luther Franklin and Lela Melinda (Marlar) Shaw in Magnolia.
Jennings was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor after the bombing. He later graduated from Southern Arkansas University (then Southern State College) with a bachelor of science in accounting. Until his retirement in January 1984, he was employed in Magnolia by McAlister Oil Company.
Jennings became a 32nd degree mason in 1948 and was a proud life member of Shriners International and Scottish Rite.
Jennings married Trebie Janet Davis in February 1949. Until her death in March 2002, they spent 53 happy years together, enjoying traveling (especially cruising) and attending Business and Professional Women’s conferences, as well as several Shriners Conventions. On September 8, 2003, Jennings married Elzie Wilson Ware. They lived in Magnolia until they moved to Bryan, Texas in October 2012 to be near family.
He is survived by one brother, Joe and wife Brenda Shaw of El Paso, TX; stepdaughter Janice (Stephens) Moseley and husband Jim Moseley of Bryan, TX; and stepdaughter Gail (Stephens) Fenton of Bryan, TX. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jennings was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Josie (Mullins) Shaw; sisters, Lurleen Shaw and Virgie Shaw Gooding; brothers, Moody Shaw, Hollis Shaw and Donald Shaw; first wife, Trebie Shaw; second wife, Elzie Shaw; and stepson-in-law Michael Fenton.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia. A graveside memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery. David Moore, pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, Magnolia will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church in Magnolia, Scottish Rite Foundation, or Shriners International.