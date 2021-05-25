Walter “Lil Walt” Snell was born April 28, 1957 to Hosie Snell and Rosie L. Green. He lived his life to the fullest every day and was loved by all who knew him.
Walter had been fighting his health battle for years. He was in and out of hospitals and nursing homes, but he never gave up. At all time he had his daughters alone his bedside.
Walter passed away May 20, 2021 at Summit Health and Rehab in Taylor.
Walter received his education from Magnolia Public School and graduated in 1975. After graduation he went into the Army and served for a short period of time.
Walter was a hard-working person. He worked at many grocery stores such as Smitty’s and Piggly-Wiggly. He also worked for Howmet Metal Company.
Walter accepted Christ at an early age at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather.
Walter is survived by two daughters, Tomeka Snell and Toccara Snell Cooper, both of Magnolia; one stepdaughter, Shronda Aubrey Welch of Smackover; two brothers, Hosie Jr. and Freddie Snell, both of Magnolia; two sisters, Betty (Willie) Manning and Rezell (Roosevelt) Sharp, both of Magnolia; eight grandchildren, one great grand and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday at Marks Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at West Cemetery in Magnolia. The Rev. Mickey Manning will be the clergyman.
