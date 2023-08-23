Craig Lovell “C.J.” Phillips Jr., 31, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Magnolia, departed from this earthly journey Friday, August 18, 2023, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or services. Wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.