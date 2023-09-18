Shirlee Ruth Flanigan-Isbell was born on November 4, 1948 in Magnolia Ulysses "Bill" Williams and Oda Mae Rhynes Williams (now Hendricks).
Shirlee united with Bethlehem Baptist Church in Magnolia at an early age and was a member of the Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Little Rock upon her passing. She graduated from Columbia High School in Magnolia in 1966. She completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and earned her master’s degree in social work from Washington University in St. Louis. She worked for over 30 years as a family counselor for the Department of Children and Family Services in Missouri and Arkansas. She was also an adjunct professor of social work at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff before retiring.
Shirlee is a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Her pride and joy was her family. She would tell anybody who’d listen about her “baby,” Jeffrey, and her grandchildren, who all affectionately knew her as “Dear.”
Shirlee was preceded in death by her father; her grandmother, Mattie Jewel Rhynes Dawson; her grandfather, Thomas Rhynes; her brother, George Ray Williams; and her sister, Billee Cheryl Williams.
Shirlee passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with her son by her side.
She is survived by her mother, Oda Mae Hendricks; her son, Rev. Dr. William Jeffrey Flanigan (Karen); her sister, Doris W. Hudson; three grandsons, Jaden Flanigan, Jordan Flanigan, and Jackson Flanigan; three granddaughters, Teah Williams (Damarious), Emirra Harris, and Elise Harris; her niece, Ashlee Riggins; a goddaughter, Dr. LaTrica Rhynes-Hicks (Marcell); a godson, Curtis T. Wright; a bonus son, Alvin Flanigan (Shawnaa); two bonus granddaughters, Akia Curry (Dajah) and Kandyse Flanigan, and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the name of Shirlee Flanigan-Isbell to either Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 8815 W. 34th St., Little Rock, AR 72204, or CARTI Cancer Center Foundation, P.O. Box 55011, Little Rock, AR 72215.