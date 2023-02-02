Jean (Taylor) Robertson, 78, of Waldo passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.
Jean was born on April 22, 1944 in Waldo. She worked for many years for the Alan White Co. in Stamps and as an insurance clerk for Magnolia City Hospital and Dr. Thomas Pullig. She was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Waldo and was awarded a certificate for 13 years of perfect attendance. She enjoyed decorating wedding cakes and sewing. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, James Turner and Jessie Merlene (Malone) Taylor; and brother, James Terrell Taylor.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Henry Robertson of Waldo; daughter, Tawana Staten and husband Andy of Springhill, LA; granddaughter, Charley Taylor Staten of Homer, LA; grandson, Droux Staten of Magnolia; nieces, Lanita Taylor Coope of Lake Jackson, TX and Elizabeth Van Hook of Hot Springs; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia with Bro. David Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine.
Pallbearers will be Andy Staten, Droux Staten, Channon Edwards, Jeff Cheatham, Raymond Robertson,and Jason Robertson. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. Rodney Griffin.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 385, Waldo, AR 71770, or Enhabit Hospice, 128 North Washington, Magnolia, AR 71753.