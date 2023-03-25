Johnny Ray Kirk, 83, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at his home.
Johnny was born May 23, 1939 in Palestine, TX to the late Willie Wilson “Bill” Kirk and Pearl Penelope (Braswell) Kirk. He retired from Emerson School District where he was a maintenance supervisor and contractor. He loved the outdoors and taking care of family and friends.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen (Humff) Kirk; a son, George Kirk; and a half-sister Barbara Autrey and husband Gene.
Johnny is survived by his three sons, Alan Kirk and wife Cheryl of Marysville, Steve Kirk and wife Kathy of Corpus Christi, TX, Brad Kirk and wife Jovilyn of Magnolia; two brothers, Tommy Kirk of Dubberly, LA, Larry Kirk and wife Nancy of Magnolia; sister, Billie Briggs of Bay City, TX; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.