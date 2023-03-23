Gladys Laverne Ann Thompson gracefully passed away at age 75 at Wentworth Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Magnolia.
She was born December 31, 1947, and received her wings on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Mrs. Thompson accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a very early age. She was a musician at Shady Grove Baptist Church at 12 years old; and continued to play the piano as long as the Holy Spirit moved her until her health began to decline. Whenever Gladys wasn’t singing or playing the piano for the Lord, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved sorority sisters -- for she was a faithful and dedicated member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated for over 50 years.
Mrs. Thompson graduated salutatorian from New Hope High School located in Mount Holly, Arkansas, in 1965. She furthered her educational endeavors by attending UAPB and graduating cum laude with a B.S.E. in social science in 1969. Additionally, she studied at LSU-Baton Rouge to obtain credit for postgraduate studies. With years of educational training under her belt, Gladys dedicated over 40 years of teaching experience to students across the world in the following locations: Naples, Italy; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Gulfport, MS; Charleston, SC; Millington, TN; San Diego, CA; and Augusta, AR.
Mrs. Gladys Thompson was preceded in death by her father, A.G. Williams; mother, Sylvia Willis; and husband, James Thompson Jr.
She leaves the following family members behind to cherish her wonderful memories, a sister, Sharon Delois Ford of Magnolia; brother, J.C. Williams of Mount Holly; brother-in-law, Bobby J. Ford of Magnolia; nephews, Lonell Williams of California, and Bobby D. Ford of Magnolia; nieces, Regina Clemons of Illinois, Dr. Shondranika Ford of Bossier City, LA, and Angel Phillips of Little Rock; and the “sunshine of her life” and great niece Lydia Brielle Ford of Magnolia. She has also left her eternal love and kindness to her great nieces and nephews, relatives, and a host of friends and family in Christ.
No public services or visitation will be rendered.