Venoy “Colonel” Simpson, 85, of Magnolia passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Venoy was born on March 15, 1937 in Willisville to the late Pascal and Beulah (Hamilton) Simpson. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a Mason. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
Venoy was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was an avid Arkansas Razorbacks and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He dearly loved his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Glen Dale Simpson, Royce Dean Simpson and Patsy Ruth Pyka; stepson, David Allen Vestal; and brother-in-law, George Montgomery.
Venoy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pat Simpson of Magnolia; children, David Simpson and wife Roberta of Blue Mountain, William P. “Bill” Simpson of Hope, Joe Simpson and wife Lori of Buckner, and Wendy Dees and husband Tim of Magnolia; grandchildren, Dexter Dees of Magnolia, Alexa Lee and fiancé Jeremy Keaster of El Dorado, Jake Roberts and fiancé Britni Bailey of Mayflower, Ryan Simpson of Buckner, Garth Dees of Magnolia, Mason Vestal of El Dorado, and Wes Simpson and wife Paole of Waldo; sister, Sherry Montgomery of Willisville; and numerous great-grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 7 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 at Lewis Chapel with Bro. Micah Carter officiating. Burial will follow at the Willisville Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Glass, John Gosdin, Jay Rotton, Jeff Jester, Larry Crank and Glen Langley. Honorary pallbearers will be John Henry Holly and Speedy Bradley.
