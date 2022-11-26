Incy Belle (Wright) Johnson, 79, entered her heavenly home November 23, 2022 in Carrollton, TX.
She was born June 17, 1943 to Joel Thomas and Maggie Virdell (Bissell) Wright. She married Billy Fred Johnson on August 26, 1961.
Incy loved her job as the Southeastern marketing manager for Eastman Kodak Company for 28 years working in Dallas, TX and Rochester, NY before retirement. After retirement she and her husband Bill moved back to Magnolia to reconnect with her brother and sisters. All four siblings were very happy with their decision to move home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Bill, her husband of more than 50 years; her in-laws, Noah and Lura Johnson; a sister, Corrie (Wright) Crisp; and a brother, James Thomas Wright.
She is survived by her dearly beloved son, Kenneth Don Johnson and wife Cheryl (O’Riley) Johnson of Carrollton, TX; two grandsons, Stephan Allen Bell and Corey Allen Bell of Carrollton, TX; five great-grandchildren Rebecca, Colton, Jaxon, Noah, and Ayden Bell, all of Carrollton, TX; two sisters, Phyllis (Wright) Spriggs and husband Dennis, and Dorothy (Wright) Chaffin and husband, Lyndell; sister-in-law, Mollie Wright; and brother-in-law, James Crisp; plus a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, November 26 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Bro. Lyndell Chaffin officiating.
Burial will follow at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are as follows: James Crisp, Jewel Dale Tatum, Dennis Spriggs, Stephan Bell, Corey Bell and Jeff Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Magnolia Specialized Services, P.O. Box 595, Magnolia, AR 71754.