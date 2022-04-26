James Isaac Watson, 74, of Emerson passed away at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
James was born on February 18, 1948 in Taylor to the late Raymond and Clara (Mayfield) Watson. He worked as a leadman and retired after 42 years from the Arkansas State Highway Transportation Department.
James was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Hughey Masonic Lodge No. 70 of Taylor where he was a 32nd Degree Mason, and the Grand Lodge of Arkansas. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved deer hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Clara (Mayfield) Watson; grandson, Ryan Watson; and an infant brother.
James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Watson of Emerson; sons, James Allan Watson and wife Doni of Hope and John Watson of Emerson; grandchildren, Amber Stuart and husband Nick, Dylan Watson and Dustyn Watson of Hope, Jessi Turney and husband Justin of Cabot, JonIsaac Watson of Little Rock, Bradyn Watson and Josh Watson of Emerson; brothers and sisters, Martha Ann Kelley and Talmadge Watson of Lamartine, Elbert Wayne Watson and Jimmy Watson of Taylor, Jerry Vaughn of Springhill, LA, Sherry Youngblood of Dubberly, LA, and Bill Watson of Taylor; sister-in-law Jane Jeffus and husband Sam of Camden; brother-in-law Jimmy Williams of Haynesville, LA; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, Arkansas with Bro. Lyndell Chaffin officiating. Burial will follow at Western Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Dylan, Brayden, Josh, JonIssac, Nick, and Justin. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Ruth and James Skinner.
