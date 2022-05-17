Joe Alan Hughes, 68, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock.
He was born November 24, 1953, in Magnolia to the late James Freeman Hughes and Sally Evelyn (Ainsworth) Hughes. He spent many years working as a home builder with his father, then later built Hughes Farms from the ground up, primarily raising cows and chickens.
He was exceptionally skilled at using any and every kind of tool and enjoyed building things and fixing things around the farm and for his family.
In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his beautiful wife to spend time with his children and grandchildren, as well as working on his hobbies, such as customizing and showing his Papaw’s 1969 Dodge truck, fishing, hunting, and learning to play the fiddle and mandolin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Teresa Atkinson Hughes; his son, Daniel Hughes and wife Cornelia of Frisco, TX; his daughter, Jennifer Smith of Oklahoma City, OK; his daughter, Heather Sabo and husband Stephen of Rogers; his wonderful grandchildren Tyler Hughes and Carter Hughes of Frisco, TX, Emily Smith and Noah Smith of Oklahoma City, OK, and Stella Sabo and Sawyer Sabo of Rogers; his sister, Judy McIllwain of Russellville: his brother, Robert Hughes and wife Peggy of Alexandria, LA; his numerous, much-loved family members: brother and sister-in-law, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as other family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mike Seabaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch East Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Antioch East Cemetery, C/O 1070 Columbia Road 295, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
