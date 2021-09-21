Virginia Lajune Harris was born in Magnolia on October 7, 1955, to the union of Howard Sargent and Betty B. Harden Sargent. She departed her life, heaven bound, from her home in Magnolia, on Monday, September 13, 2021.
On March 21, 1981 she united in holy wedlock to Lonnie Harris Jr. They lived happily together until his passing in 2018.
Virginia worked at Walmart for a short period of time, then later she began working at Kroger. There she started as a cashier and ended as produce manager. She worked there for 27 years until she retired.
Virginia loved her family and friends fiercely and unconditionally. She was happiest when she was cooking and getting together with those that she loved. Her genuine smile was infectious, instantly putting those around her at ease.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Sargent and Betty B. Sargent, and her beloved husband Lonnie Harris Jr.
She leaves precious memories of time spent together with her son, Lonnie Harris III; her daughter, Chivas Renee Harris; her two granddaughters, Leighton Mariah Harris, and Madison Louise Harris; her two sisters, Mary Carolyn (John Henry) Colvin and Harriett Ann Smith; and a great host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Public viewing will be held at Henderson’s Mortuary, 614 Calhoun Road, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, September 24.
Graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25 at West Cemetery under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for attendance to all services.
